Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CBC interviewed David Hardisty, a marketing professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about the repercussions of lower prices at retailers such as Whole Foods.

He said “we tend to use prices as a heuristic for quality, so that if something’s expensive, we must think it would be good as well.”