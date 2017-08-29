Fish might be shrinking

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC research suggests fish may shrink in size if ocean temperatures continue to increase due to climate change, Popular Science reported.

Daniel Pauly, the study’s lead author and the principal investigator with UBC’s Sea Around Us project, discussed the “gill oxygen-limitation theory.”

William Cheung, study author and director of science UBC’s Nippon Foundation—Nereus Program, said “we are already seeing the effects and shrinking of fishes due to warming in the last few decades.”

A similar story appeared on Huffington Post and Global.