Fish might be shrinking

UBC research suggests fish may shrink in size if ocean temperatures continue to increase due to climate change, Popular Science reported.
Daniel Pauly, the study’s lead author and the principal investigator with UBC’s Sea Around Us project, discussed the “gill oxygen-limitation theory.”
William Cheung, study author and director of science UBC’s Nippon Foundation—Nereus Program, said “we are already seeing the effects and shrinking of fishes due to warming in the last few decades.”
A similar story appeared on Huffington Post and Global.