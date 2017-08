Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Stephen Sheppard, a forestry professor and the director of UBC’s Collaborative for Advanced Landscape Planning, about watering trees.

He said Metro Vancouver has produced a good study that projects the climatic changes that the region should expect in the coming decades and the types of trees that will thrive in those conditions.

The story also appeared in The Province.