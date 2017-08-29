UBC experts on back-to-school topics

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to back-to-school as B.C. begins its first full school year since a Supreme Court of Canada decision on class size and composition.

Mariana Brussoni

School of Population and Public Health, Faculty of Medicine

Tel: 604-875-3712

Email: mbrussoni@cfri.ca

injury prevention, risky play, play space design, parenting

Jason Ellis

Department of Educational Studies, Faculty of Education

Tel: 604-822-9190

Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca

K-12, school boards

Paul Kershaw

School of Population and Public Health, Faculty of Medicine

Tel: 604-761-4583

Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca

child care

Michelle Stack

Department of Educational Studies, Faculty of Education

Tel: 604-369-7572

Email: michelle.stack@ubc.ca

education in B.C

media and educational policy and politics

Charles Ungerleider

Department of Educational Studies, Faculty of Education

Tel: 604-600-1040 or 604-734-9250

Email: c.u@ubc.ca