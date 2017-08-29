UBC experts on back-to-school topics

August 29, 2017

UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to back-to-school as B.C. begins its first full school year since a Supreme Court of Canada decision on class size and composition.

Mariana Brussoni
School of Population and Public Health, Faculty of Medicine
Tel: 604-875-3712
Email: mbrussoni@cfri.ca

  • injury prevention, risky play, play space design, parenting

Jason Ellis
Department of Educational Studies, Faculty of Education
Tel: 604-822-9190
Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca

  • K-12, school boards

Paul Kershaw
School of Population and Public Health, Faculty of Medicine
Tel: 604-761-4583
Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca

  • child care

Michelle Stack
Department of Educational Studies, Faculty of Education
Tel: 604-369-7572
Email: michelle.stack@ubc.ca

  • education in B.C
  • media and educational policy and politics

Charles Ungerleider
Department of Educational Studies, Faculty of Education
Tel: 604-600-1040 or 604-734-9250
Email: c.u@ubc.ca

  • educational governance
  • policy, finance and educational practice

Erik Rolfsen
UBC Public Affairs
Tel: 604.822.2644
Cell: 604.209.3048
Email: erik.rolfsen@ubc.ca

   