The Vancouver Sun cited work by Bonny Norton, a UBC linguist, in a story about the increasing number of Chinese-language speakers in Metro Vancouver.

Norton said Canadians value multilingualism and also cautions that people who do not learn one of the country’s official languages are unable to take part in important public “conversations.”

The story also appeared in the Times Colonist, 24 Hours Vancouver and other Postmedia outlets.