Daily Mail reported on a Norwegian study that found getting fit in middle age halves stroke risks, and cited related UBC research about the link between women’s body image and exercise.

Kathleen Martin Ginis, a professor at the school of health and exercise sciences at UBC’s Okanagan campus, said “we think that the feelings of strength and empowerment women achieve post exercise, stimulate an improved internal dialogue.”