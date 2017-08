Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

BuzzBuzz News interviewed Tsur Somerville, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about potentially building housing in spaces used for mall parking lots.

Speaking about a proposed high-rise apartment tower in Burnaby, Somerville said “I think it’s a better use of land than sort of flat open parking lots.”