The Conversation published an op-ed by Richard Kyle Paisley, the director of the International Waters Governance Initiative IAR at UBC, about reliance on the water of the River Nile.

He wrote that “water quality appears to be worsening, there are growing water quantity issues and agricultural yields appear to be falling. These challenges are exacerbated by the looming completion of various dams on both the Blue Nile and the White Nile.”