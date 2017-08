Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

International Business Times reported on a UBC study that found people are more likely to treat themselves with online purchases using a touchscreen device compared to a desktop computer.

Ying Zhu, a marketing professor at UBC’s Okanagan campus who headed the study, said “with more than two billion smartphone users, the use of tactile technologies for online shopping alone is set to represent nearly half of all e-commerce by next year.”

