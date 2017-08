Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Conversation published an op-ed co-written by Michelle Stack, a professor in UBC’s department of educational studies, about disability prejudice in schools.

Stack and Heidi L. Janz at the University of Alberta wrote that “if we want to educate children about the harmfulness of ableism, we need to start with de-ableizing adults.”

The article also appeared in The Tyee. A previous op-ed about tackling racism in schools by Stack was mentioned in a different article in The Tyee.