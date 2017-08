Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Efrat Arbel, an professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC who researches prison law, spoke to the Globe and Mail about a call in a B.C. Supreme Court case to end solitary confinement.

Arbel said a ruling in favour of the plaintiffs would confirm what scholars have been saying for years: that Canada’s segregation regime violates basic standards of rights protection.