Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NPR reported on UBC research that found when people spend money on time-saving services it can make them feel happier.

Elizabeth Dunn, the study author and a UBC psychology professor, said “buying yourself out of [tasks] like mowing the lawn or cleaning the bathroom — these were pretty small, mundane expenditures, and yet we see them making a difference in people’s happiness.”