Chris Carlsten, director of the air pollution exposure laboratory at UBC, spoke to Kelowna Now about the air quality in Kelowna.

He said “the levels that Kelowna is experiencing right now are legitimately bad, right up there with Hong Kong, Beijing, and Los Angeles, but the key thing is that it’s short term.”