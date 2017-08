Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Paul Quirk, a UBC professor of political science, weighed in for a Global News story about reports that John Kelly reviews all information before Donald Trump sees it.

Quirk said this is a standard process for past administrations and is often used to ensure that contrasting perspectives are plainly presented to the president.