Greens and NDP disagree on bridge tolls

UBC experts spoke to the media about the NDP government’s decision to eliminate tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges as of Sept. 1.

The Canadian Press quoted Patrick Condon, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture. He said it removes an incentive for people to use transit instead of their cars, which won’t help fight climate change. The story appeared in the National Post.

Thomas Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, also spoke to News 1130 about how the change will impact home prices.