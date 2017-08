Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Financial Express reported on UBC research that suggests warming waters due to climate change may cause fish may shrink in size.

William Cheung, study author and director of science UBC’s Nippon Foundation—Nereus Program, said “what we find is the physiology of fish is actually very sensitive to temperature.”

