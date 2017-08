Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Richmond News cited a UBC study in an article about the challenges for salmon in the Fraser River.

The research reportedly shows river temperatures rising by up to four degrees Celsius over the next 80 years which will increase mortality rates and perpetuate diseases.