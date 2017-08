Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CBC quoted Kim Kiloh, UBC director for the Centre for Student Involvement and Careers, about students learning balance at university.

Kiloh said learning to manage multiple responsibilities is one of the many soft skills students develop at school.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.