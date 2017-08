Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MV Ramana, the Simons Chair in Disarmament, Global and Human Security at UBC’s Liu Institute for Global Issues, reviewed recent books on nuclear disaster, weapons, authoritarianism and climate change for The Conversation.

Ramana wrote “the threat of nuclear warfare with North Korea, thanks to the posturing by Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, makes me, like many others, ponder the question of how to rid the world of these hugely destructive weapons.”