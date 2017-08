Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Times U.K. highlighted research from UBC’s Okanagan campus that shows women were less exhausted after natural, dynamic muscle exercises than men of similar age and athletic ability.

Brian Dalton, a professor in the school of health and exercise sciences, said “males were faster and more powerful at first but became more fatigued much faster than females.”

