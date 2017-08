Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

UBC research suggests fish may shrink if ocean temperatures continue to increase due to climate change, The Independent reported.

William Cheung, study author and director of science UBC’s Nippon Foundation—Nereus Program, said, “there is a point where the gills cannot supply enough oxygen for a larger body, so the fish just stops growing larger.”

The story also appeared on Yahoo.