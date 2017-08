Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CBC Radio’s On the Coast, reported on students at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape who designed three pollinator homes to study how bees and bats adapt to urban environments.

Blair Satterfield, an architecture professor who led the design class that spawned the project, said students want to engage in local ecosystems in a productive way.

The segment starts at 2:06:08.