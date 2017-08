Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Metro News highlighted innovation from researchers at UBC’s Okanagan campus that may one day allow 3D-printed bones to be used in human bone replacement surgeries.

Engineering student Hossein Montazerian said “we are going to design a new technology, a new approach in which the doctor takes the images of the damaged bone and then the doctor designs the bone that is required for the specific patient.”