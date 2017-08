Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CBC P.E.I. reported on a UBC study that found Canadian children do not eat a sufficient amount of fruits and vegetables during school hours.

The study examined what children ate during school hours compared to what they ate outside that time.