Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CTV interviewed Lori Daniels, a UBC professor of forest ecology, about the need for prescribed burns to prevent worsening wildfire seasons.

She said forest fires are a “critical part of the ecosystem” and the province’s current strategy to fight as many blazes as possible can make things worse.