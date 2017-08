Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CBC reported on improved access to mental health counselling at UBC.

Cheryl Washburn, director of counseling services for UBC, said the school introduced a centralized first point of contact to identify students’ concerns and the necessary level of support.