Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tsur Somerville, a UBC professor of economics, spoke to CBC about B.C.’s reliance on real estate.

He said apart from the Property Transfer Tax, the income from the real estate market feeds several other government revenue streams.