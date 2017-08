Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Demanding kinder classrooms doesn’t make you a snowflake

The Walrus published an op-ed by Daniel Heath Justice, the Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Literature and Expressive Culture at UBC, and professor of First Nations and Indigenous Studies and English.



Read more.