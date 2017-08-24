Warming waters could mean smaller fish

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Daily Mail highlighted UBC research that suggests fish may shrink in size if ocean temperatures continue to increase due to climate change.

William Cheung, study author and director of science UBC’s Nippon Foundation—Nereus Program, said, “fish, as cold-blooded animals, cannot regulate their own body temperatures.”

Daniel Pauly, the study’s lead author and the principal investigator with the UBC’s Sea Around Us project, was quoted about the “gill-oxygen limitation theory.”

