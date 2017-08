Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Joshua Ferguson, a Liu Institute Scholar at UBC’s institute for gender, race, sexuality and social justice, was interviewed for a Metro News article.

Ferguson identifies as non-binary and said: “I think it’s time for the new government to recognize non-binary people in our province explicitly by issuing me and others with an ‘X’ designation on our IDs.”