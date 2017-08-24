Kids don’t eat enough veggies, fruit, dairy during school hours

Various media outlets reported on UBC research that found Canadian children don’t eat enough fruits and vegetables during school hours.
Claire Tugault-Lafleur, a professor in UBC’s human nutrition program and study lead author, said the study is the first to examine differences in dietary intake patterns between school hours and non-school hours.
A Canadian Press story appeared in the Globe and Mail, CTV Toronto, Montreal Gazette, Vancouver Sun, Surrey Leader, and Castanet. Similar stories appeared on Global, CTV BC and Indo-Canadian Voice.