Kids don’t eat enough veggies, fruit, dairy during school hours

Various media outlets reported on UBC research that found Canadian children don’t eat enough fruits and vegetables during school hours.

Claire Tugault-Lafleur, a professor in UBC’s human nutrition program and study lead author, said the study is the first to examine differences in dietary intake patterns between school hours and non-school hours.

