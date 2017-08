Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Canadian Press quoted Thomas Davidoff, director of UBC’s Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate, in a story about the B.C. Green Party’s suggestion to ban foreigners from buying farmland in order to cool the province’s real estate market.

Davidoff said he doesn’t see how this move would impact affordability.

The story appeared on CTV and in the Globe and Mail.

Davidoff also spoke to Business in Vancouver about the local housing market.