Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The National Post reported on UBC Thunderbirds soccer player Victory Shumbusho.

T-Birds head coach Mike Mosher said of Shumbusho, “we just hadn’t seen anything like that before, where a player came in and showed themselves to be above and beyond all the others.”

The article also highlighted soccer player Jasmin Dhanda and volleyball player Irvan Brar.