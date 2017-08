Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Huffington Post reported on UBC research on how trees can reduce buildings’ energy consumption.

Marco Giometto, a former UBC postdoctoral fellow in civil engineering, said “wind pressure is responsible for as much as a third of a building’s energy consumption.”