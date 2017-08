Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A study conducted at UBC’s Okanagan campus found that we are more likely to treat ourselves with online purchases using a touchscreen device compared to a desktop computer, MSN reported.

Ying Zhu, a management professor at UBCO who headed the study, said “touchscreen technology has rapidly penetrated the consumer market and embedded itself into our daily lives. Given its fast growth and popularity, we know surprisingly little about its effect on consumers.”

