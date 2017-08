Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Paul Kershaw, a professor in UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted in a Canadian Press story about a review of the Canada Pension Plan.

He said the report shows Canada expects younger adults to rely less on old age security later by paying more into CPP, while also asking them to pay for more in spending for today’s aging population.

The story appeared on CTV, Global and the National Post.

Kershaw also spoke to Metro News about the possibility of a vacant homes tax in Toronto.