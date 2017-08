Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Siân Spacey, a UBC neurologist and director of the school’s headache clinic, ahead of an international headache conference.

Spacey, who will speak about migraines at the International Headache Congress, said about 20 per cent of women in their reproductive years experience migraines.