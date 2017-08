Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Tobias R. Kollmann, a UBC pediatric immunologist, spoke to The New York Times about a study that found babies fed a strain of Lactobacillus bacteria for one week were 40 per cent less likely to develop sepsis.

Kollman, who was not involved in the research, said the study “is an absolute game-changer.”