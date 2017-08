Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Forbes reported on a UBC study that found children who play outdoors are more likely to value and protect nature as young adults.

The study was conducted by Catherine Broom, a professor in the faculty of education at UBC’s Okanagan campus.