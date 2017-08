Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Global interviewed Thomas Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about a Vancouver home listed for more than twice what it was purchased for.

He said the company that bought the home “took a risk, they made a lot of money, nothing wrong with that.”