Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Globe and Mail published an op-ed by Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, and Benedikt Fischer, a psychiatry professor at the University of Toronto, about opioid intervention.

They wrote that “we concretely propose, at least for the regional hotspots of the present emergency, a comprehensive program to provide the at-risk opioid user population a safer opioid drug supply for survival.”