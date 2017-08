Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Vancouver Sun quoted Kin Lo, an accounting professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about easy approvals for home equity loans.

Lo said banks’ home equity loans are very different products than those offered by alternative lenders.

The story also appeared on MSN.