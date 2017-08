Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Globe and Mail published an op-ed by Julio Montaner, a UBC-Killam professor of medicine and the UBC-St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation chair in AIDS Research, and Kora DeBeck, a professor at SFU’s School of Public Policy and research scientist at the BC Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS.

They wrote that “we know that in the context of HIV infection, undetectable does equal untransmittable and therefore criminalizing HIV non-disclosure – and stigmatizing those living with it – is simply wrong.”