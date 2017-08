Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tsering Shakya, the Canadian Research Chair in Religion and Contemporary Society at UBC, wrote an op-ed for South China Morning Post about the history and political implications of exploring the Himalayas.

He wrote that “the centre of world manufacturing and economic power has shifted to China, where commercial organisations and businesspeople are demanding roads and trade in the Himalayas.”