Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC researchers created a new app to help detect concussions in hockey players will be used by the British Columbia Hockey League, The Province reported.

Harrison Brown, one of the UBC PhD candidates who designed HeadCheck, said although there is no replacement for proper medical assessment, data collection is simple.

The story also appeared in the Vancouver Sun.