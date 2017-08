Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CBC reported on a robot created to help people with disabilities.

Aether, a “collaborative service robot,” was a collaboration among post-doctoral students at UBC and SFU and developers with JDQ Systems.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.