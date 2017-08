Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Metro News reported on UBC research that found 2.9 per cent of the male population in Metro Vancouver over age 16 have sex with men.

Ashleigh Rich, a population and public health researcher, said “the opportunity to produce a local estimate is of course useful for local policy making and public health planning.”