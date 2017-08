Sophia Murphy, a PhD candidate at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, co-wrote an op-ed for The Tyee about future food democracy.

Murphy and Anelyse Weiler from the University of Toronto wrote that “our path to the more accessible, nourishing and sustainable food system for all of 2037 began in 2017, when people in Canada decisively acted on that knowledge and pushed for a food future that better respected all forms of life.”