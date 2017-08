Xinhua interviewed two UBC experts in a story about NAFTA negotiations.

Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, said some people in the Trump administration “don’t understand macroeconomics, and this obsession with trade deficits is misplaced.”

Tomasz Swiecki, a professor at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, said it’s wise to update the 23-year-old deal to ensure it’s aligned with technology and the modern supply chain.