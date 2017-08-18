Be careful, shopping on smartphone influences what you buy

Fast Company featured UBC research that found people are more likely to make frivolous purchases when shopping online using a touchscreen compared to a desktop computer.

Ying Zhu, the study lead and a professor in the faculty of management at UBC’s Okanagan campus, said “the touchscreen has an easy-to-use interface that puts you into an experiential thinking style. When you’re in an experiential thinking mode, [you crave] excitement, a different experience.”

